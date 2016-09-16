GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slides on Trump concern, but stocks rise
* Stocks rally on Wall St but end down for the week (Updates to U.S. market close)
U.S. GASOLINE FUTURES PARE GAINS AFTER COLONIAL PIPELINE SAYS RESTART COULD BE AS SOON AS NEXT WEEK
* Stocks rally on Wall St but end down for the week (Updates to U.S. market close)
DUBAI, May 19 Yemen's Houthi movement said on Friday it had fired a ballistic missile toward the Saudi capital Riyadh and the Arab coalition waging war in Yemen said it had intercepted and destroyed a projectile around 200 km (120 miles) west of the city.