GLOBAL MARKETS-US dollar falls as ECB, BOE turn hawkish; banks lead stocks up
* Yields rise as European central banks seen less accommodative
U.S. GASOLINE FUTURES PARE GAINS IN POST-SETTLEMENT TRADE AFTER API DATA SHOWS SURPRISE BUILD IN INVENTORIES
* Yields rise as European central banks seen less accommodative
June 28 British Columbia's Liberal government, which is on the verge of being voted out of power, said on Wednesday its unaudited 2016-17 budget surplus was C$2.8 billion ($2.15 billion), nearly double what it had predicted in February.