MOSCOW Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said it is reconsidering the composition of the consortium to develop the Shtokman offshore gas with a decision expected next month, further heightening uncertainty over the project's future.

"The project is being reviewed at the moment. A decision on members and the scheme is expected in June," Vitaly Markelov, Gazprom's deputy CEO, told a briefing on Wednesday.

Gazprom sources said that there could be a departure from Shtokman, where the Russian gas giant has partnered with Statoil (STL.OL) of Norway and Total (TOTF.PA) of France.

Total owns 25 percent, Statoil 24 percent and Gazprom the remainder of Shtokman, one of the world's largest gas fields with reserves of 3.7 trillion cubic meters located 550 kilometers (340 miles) offshore in the freezing waters of the Barents Sea.

Industry sources in Moscow say all existing tenders have been cancelled and the corporate structure, Shtokman Development AG, downsized, potentially leaving room for a fresh start on determining how the project is run.

The project has been mired in prolonged and painstaking talks over investments, timing and configuration. It is thought that the St Petersburg International Economic Forum in June, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to give a keynote speech, will be the venue for the consortium to announce a new approach to developing the project.

WHO IS TO GO?

Gazprom has already had one false start on Shtokman, when an earlier consortium collapsed over costs and payments.

The field was discovered in 1988 and Gazprom had teamed up with several partners, including Norsk Hydro (NHY.OL), ConocoPhillips (COP.N) and Fortum FUM1V.HE, who eventually quit the project.

Some analysts say that Total may leave the consortium as the company focuses on another LNG project in Russia, Yamal LNG, where it has partnered with Novatek (NVTK.MM), Russia's largest independent gas firm, in which it is also a shareholder.

"It is quite possible that Total will prioritize Yamal LNG," said Andrey Polischuk, oil & gas analyst at Raiffeisenbank.

But a Total spokeswoman said that the company is keeping its 25 percent stake in Shtokman and there are no talks ongoing over the ownership structure of the consortium.

The consortium in its present form was established in 2008 with a view to producing 23.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year.

Under current plans, Shtokman is due to begin pipeline deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline in 2016 and start shipping more costly liquefied natural gas (LNG) from 2017.

Gas from the field had previously been earmarked for the United States, but booming North American shale gas production forced the consortium to scrap its plans and look for other markets.

Sagging demand for gas in debt-stricken Europe, Gazprom's key source of revenues, also caused Shtokman to consider dropping plans for pipeline gas and instead focus solely on the production of liquefied natural gas.

Last month Statoil's chief executive Helge Lund said he hoped cutting out the pipeline element of the project could bring down the overall capital cost.

"We have previously stated that we are currently working with the partners to reduce investments costs, including that we support Gazprom in evaluating a 100 percent LNG solution for phase 1. We do not want to comment beyond that," a Statoil spokesman said on Wednesday.

