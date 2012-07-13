MOSCOW Gazprom's (GAZP.MM) chief executive officer expects talks over the terms of the giant Shtokman gas project to be completed by early autumn, he said on Friday.

"At the moment, we are holding final consultations on configuration and terms of Shtokman project implementation. We expect to wrap them up by early autumn," Alexei Miller told reporters.

Gazprom has a 51 percent stake in the project, while France's Total (TOTF.PA) has 25 percent and Norway's Statoil (STL.OL) has 24 percent.

The Gazprom-led consortium has been struggling to arrive at a workable scheme to develop the huge Barents Sea field, which holds more gas than all of Norway's continental shelf.

The existing agreement expired on July 1, and industry sources have said Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) is likely to come in as a third partner on the venture.

They also said the consortium was aiming to sign a new shareholder agreement by year-end.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Megan Davies and James Jukwey)