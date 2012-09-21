A general view of the headquarters of Russian gas giant Gazprom during the company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders in Moscow June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

SOCHI, Russia Gazprom (GAZP.MM) will not be able to make investment decisions about the development of the Yamal peninsula and other strategic regions due to proposed tax increases, which will also hit production, the head of Russia's largest gas producer said on Friday.

"It is absolutely necessary to solve the MET (mineral extraction tax) issue for Yamal, East Siberia, the Far East and for the offshore (deposits)," Alexei Miller said at a conference in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Earlier on Friday, a source said Gazprom would delay oil production in the Arctic offshore field.

Gazprom has also delayed the development of giant Shtokman gas project over cost overruns.

On Thursday, Russia's Finance Ministry had proposed an increase - lower than previously expected - in the mineral extraction tax on gas production.

But still, the new offers mean an additional tax burden for Russian gas producers to the tune of more than 170 billion roubles ($5.4 billion) for 2013-2015.

Gazprom has suffered from a decline in gas production due to sagging demand in debt-stricken Europe, where it supplies more than a quarter of gas needs.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at the conference the government would continue its analysis of the possible implementation of a different tax rate for different fields.

(Reporting by Andrei Ostroukh; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by David Holmes)