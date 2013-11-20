Peabody Energy emerges from bankruptcy protection
U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said it had emerged from Chapter 11 protection and was expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday under the ticker symbol BTU.
LONDON General Electric's (GE.N) finance arm has bought a 1.4 billion pound ($2.3 billion) portfolio of mainly British commercial real estate loans from Deutsche Postbank DPBGn.DE as it seeks to expands its refinancing and new loans business.
GE Capital Real Estate said the portfolio is composed of performing commercial property loans, with many soon up for renegotiation.
More than 90 percent of the loans are in Britain and secured against offices, shops and hotels, some of which are in central London, a spokeswoman for GE Capital Real Estate said. The remaining properties are in Germany and France.
"This transaction supports GE's plans to grow our core commercial real estate lending business globally," said Mark Begor, chief executive of GE Capital Real Estate.
"It also demonstrates GE's ability to underwrite portfolio deals and positions us as a lead provider in the market for the long term."
GE Capital Real Estate manages $40 billion in global assets. It expects to close the Deutsche Postbank transaction before the end of the year.
AMSTERDAM Akzo Nobel CEO Ton Buechner repeated on Monday his opposition to a March 20 takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries , saying he sees no merit in negotiating with PPG.
LONDON A top-20 investor in Akzo Nobel said on Monday he wanted the firm to engage with U.S. rival PPG Industries over a revised bid raising pressure on the Dutch paint maker to begin talks.