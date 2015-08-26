The shadow of an attendee is cast below a logo of Franco-Dutch technology firm Gemalto during a news conference in Paris February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS Mobile chip and smart card maker Gemalto said the closure of its U.S. mobile payment service Softcard in the second half would limit its mobile revenue growth as it posted a 33 percent rise in first-half profit from operations.

However, the company said it expected overall another year of double-digit growth in profit from operations and was on track to meet its development plan until 2017.

