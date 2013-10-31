FRANKFURT Investment firm General Atlantic has hired Goldman Sachs (GS.N) to sell German-based laboratory services company Amedes and is discussing offers up to 800 million euros, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Peers as well as other investment companies might be interested in the company, the sources said.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment, Amedes was not immediately available to comment.

Hamburg-based Amedes employs 2,600 employees at its 35 laboratories and has 150 hospitals as customers.

