General Electric Co, Metlife Inc and Union Bank said they invested $247 million in a 201-megawatt(MW) wind farm in Kansas.

GE will provide 134 wind turbines to the Post Rock wind farm, commissioned by renewable energy and waste management investor NTR Plc.

The farm will sell power to Westar Energy, the largest electric utility in Kansas.

U.S. wind power developers have installed a record number of turbines in 2012.

New installations totaled 1,833 MW in the third quarter, bringing United States's wind power capacity to 51,628 MW as of October 1, the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) said in a report.

GE also signed an agreement worth $394 million on Monday with Brazilian company Renova Energia S/A to supply 230 wind turbines to the wind developer. These turbines will be managed and operated by GE. [ID:nBw551MRJa]

