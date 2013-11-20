Peabody Energy emerges from bankruptcy protection
U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said it had emerged from Chapter 11 protection and was expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday under the ticker symbol BTU.
MILAN Italy's Generali (GASI.MI) said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement to sell its Fata Assicurazioni Danni unit, which focuses on agricultural risks, for 179 million euros ($241 million).
The deal allows the Italian insurer to further strengthen its liquidity and capital position and improve its Solvency I ratio by 0.6 percentage points, Generali said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7428 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said it had emerged from Chapter 11 protection and was expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday under the ticker symbol BTU.
BERLIN Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech has agreed to sell a major part of his stake in the firm that controls Europe's biggest carmaker, reducing his links with Volkswagen after more than two decades of undisputed rule.
Panera Bread Co is considering strategic options, including a sale, after receiving takeover interest, Bloomberg reported on Monday.