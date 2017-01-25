LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Intesa SanPaolo's insurance mega merger could be a tough sell. Chief Executive Carlo Messina has won investor kudos for running Italy's strongest and most profitable large bank. Splashing out on the 24 billion euro Generali - which is now a real possibility after Intesa admitted interest in the insurer on Jan. 24 - looks like the kind of dealmaking Intesa has thus far done well to avoid.

Shareholders clearly think so: since La Stampa reported a potential tie-up on Jan. 23, they have wiped nearly 3 billion euros off Intesa's value. The bank's stellar capital ratio of over 13 percent, and near double digit return on equity, mark it out as exceptional in a country where many banks are unprofitable and saddled with bad loans. It eschewed complex domestic dealmaking, or bailing out too many other banks. Messina's only problem was what to do next.

True, Generali could be a profitable trade. Insurance mergers can create cost savings of at least 20 percent of operating costs, according to Morgan Stanley. Applied to Generali's forecast operating expenses of 2017, 5.3 billion euros, and taxed and capitalised at a multiple of 10, some 7 billion euros of value could be created. Intesa could keep some from a merger of it and Generali's Italian businesses, and share the rest with acquirers of any foreign businesses it sells.

But Generali also brings challenges, not least because it could involve a doubling down on Italy when the country's political outlook is clouded - and substantial integration risk given antitrust issues. On the one hand, the European Central Bank's willingness to extend a capital ruse that allows banks to apply overly-generous risk weights to stakes in insurers might free up capital. On the other, Generali also derives a high proportion of capital from intangible estimates of future profitability: 43 percent according to Barclays. That makes capital levels volatile.

In any case, paying up for Generali's current earnings may be a mistake. Profits from selling bond portfolios that have risen from when rates were higher are one-offs, while earnings may fall as bonds acquired at higher rates run off - Bernstein analysts expect Generali earnings to decline 3 percent a year through 2018. Meanwhile excessive margins in the Italian market could come down - in some business lines costs are less than 90 percent of premiums earned, while high fees on life business may be eroded as banks and asset managers push into savings. Even if Intesa's plans still remain unclear, shareholders' frosty reception is logical.