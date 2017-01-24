Warren Buffett takes 3 percent stake in Germany's Lanxess
FRANKFURT Lanxess disclosed on Monday that Berkshire Hathaway , the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, had acquired a 3 percent stake in the German chemicals maker.
MILAN Italian banking and insurance group Intesa SanPaolo (ISP.MI) confirmed on Tuesday it was examining a possible tie-up with insurer Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI).
In a statement, the lender said that its management "carefully examines and will examine any possible opportunities to strengthen its positioning and performance... including possible industrial combinations with Assicurazioni Generali."
It was the first comment made by the bank since reports emerged at the weekend that the lender was interested in building a stake in Generali, Italy's biggest insurer.
(Reporting by Giulia Segreti)
DUBAI Saudi Arabian lender Alawwal Bank , 40 percent owned by Royal Bank of Scotland , has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a proposed merger with Saudi British Bank (SABB), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.