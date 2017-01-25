Dollar firms against sterling, euro amid political uncertainties
TOKYO The dollar firmed on Tuesday, taking back ground against the euro and sterling which were pressured by political uncertainties in the UK and eurozone.
TURIN, Italy The top shareholder in Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) said on Wednesday it had confidence in the bank's management, signaling that it would not oppose a possible tie-up with insurer Generali (GASI.MI).
Intesa on Tuesday confirmed it was exploring a possible deal with the insurer.
Asked about such a combination, Francesco Profumo, head of Compagnia di San Paolo said: "Naturally, Compagnia does not want to interfere. It believes in the management, which will make its own choices."
Compagnia di San Paolo, a banking foundation, has a 9.3 percent stake in the bank.
(Reporting by Gianni Montani, writing by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Francesca Landini)
TOKYO The dollar firmed on Tuesday, taking back ground against the euro and sterling which were pressured by political uncertainties in the UK and eurozone.
FRANKFURT Euro zone growth may be improving but inflation remains subdued and still requires substantial stimulus, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday, tempering expectations for the bank's June 8 policy meeting.