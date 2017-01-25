TURIN, Italy The top shareholder in Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) said on Wednesday it had confidence in the bank's management, signaling that it would not oppose a possible tie-up with insurer Generali (GASI.MI).

Intesa on Tuesday confirmed it was exploring a possible deal with the insurer.

Asked about such a combination, Francesco Profumo, head of Compagnia di San Paolo said: "Naturally, Compagnia does not want to interfere. It believes in the management, which will make its own choices."

Compagnia di San Paolo, a banking foundation, has a 9.3 percent stake in the bank.

