MILAN Shares in Generali opened down 1 percent after Europe's No.3 insurer reported a 50 percent fall in 2011 net profit on the back of hefty writedowns.

But improving capital ratios and expectations the Italian insurance giant would deliver strong profit this year helped shares pare losses in early trading on Wednesday.

At 0906 GMT the shares were flat at 13.17 euros, while the DJ Stoxx index of European insurers was up 0.4 percent .SXIP.

(Reporting by Lisa Jucca)