MILAN/LONDON Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI) has commissioned Citigroup (C.N) to look into selling the group's U.S. life reinsurance business, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

"Citigroup has been mandated for a possible sale of the U.S. assets," a source close to the matter said.

Media reports said the assets could be worth as much as $1 billion but an analyst, who asked not to be named, said that figure looked totally wrong. "The US life reinsurance unit's book value is $346m," he said.

Generali, which in August appointed Mario Greco as its new chief executive, is expected to put up for sale a number of non-core assets to shore up capital and fund the possible acquisition in 2014 of a 49 percent stake in east European joint venture PPF, which could cost at least 2.5 billion euros ($3.1 billion).

With Europe's sovereign debt crisis showing no signs of going away, investors have also placed a premium on financial groups strengthening their balance sheets.

"The sale of the U.S. reinsurance assets comes as no surprise since it's been flagged to the market for months," a London-based analyst said.

Generali declined to comment.

Greco, previously at Swiss insurer Zurich Insurance Group ZURN.VZ, replaced Giovanni Perissinotto, who was ousted by Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) and other key shareholders for disappointing results.

Greco has said he will present the results of a strategic review of the business when Generali reports its third-quarter results in November.

In July two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters Generali had appointed JP Morgan (JPM.N) to sell its BSI private banking unit.

One of the sources on Wednesday said the insurer had also appointed Mediobanca to advise on the sale of BSI.

"The valuation is more or less 2 billion euros but the group has to find someone that can spend that sort of money," the source said.

($1=0.8013 euros)

(Editing by Greg Mahlich)