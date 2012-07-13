Tanker operator General Maritime Corp, which emerged from bankruptcy seven months after going under, does not expect to go public again until at least 2014 as the company is yet to come out of the woods, its chief financial officer said.

The crude oil and refined petroleum products shipper, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November after falling victim to tanker oversupply and soaring fuel costs, has now reduced debt, cut jobs and streamlined its cost structure.

"We've been in and out of Chapter 11 quite early, and the market is still bad ... we're not out of the woods yet," CFO Jeffrey Pribor told Reuters on Friday.

Several shipping companies have struggled to pay back loans, forcing lenders such as Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.VX to seize vessels. Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and BNP Paribas SA (BNPP.PA) are looking to wind down their shipping books.

Pribor expects the shipping industry to recover in the next two years from the four-year-long downturn, which has led to companies such as Japan's Sanko Steamship and South Korea's Korea Line seeking bankruptcy protection.

"We think going public is a very sensible thing to do, to provide liquidity for equity investors in Oaktree in the future when the market turns," said Pribor.

Private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management invested about $175 million as part of General Maritime's restructuring.

Oaktree had lent General Maritime a $200 million loan in May last year prior to the company's Chapter 11 filing. That loan was converted into equity once General Maritime emerged from bankruptcy. Oaktree now owns about 98 percent of General Maritime's stock.

An Oaktree spokeswoman declined to comment on General Maritime's plans.

Pribor, General Maritime's CFO since September 2004, said the company would most likely re-list on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Divya Lad in Bangalore and Billy Cheung in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)