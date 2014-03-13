WELLINGTON New Zealand is seeking to raise as much as NZ$800 million ($680 million) through the sale of a minority stake in power company Genesis Energy Ltd GEPWR.UL, setting a lower-than-expected price range to draw investors to the last of its state asset sales.

The sale of up to 49 percent of Genesis will open on March 29 following a two-day bookbuild with investment institutions. The government has set an indicative price range between NZ$1.35 and NZ$1.65 per share, valuing the entire company at between NZ$1.35 billion and NZ$1.65 billion.

Brokerages have valued Genesis at between NZ$1.40 and NZ$1.90 a share.

The government will announce the size of the stake to be sold on March 26 and the company will float on the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges on April 17.

In a sweetener to encourage local retail investors, the government also announced a loyalty scheme with a bonus share awarded for every 15 held for 12 months from the offer.

With the asset sale programme, the government is seeking to cut borrowing and pay down debt.

It has already sold 49 percent stakes in power companies Mighty River Power Ltd MRP.NZ and Meridian Energy Ltd MELCA.NZ, and cut its stake in Air New Zealand Ltd (AIR.NZ) to 54 percent, bringing in a total of NZ$3.93 billion.

Genesis, which relies mainly on gas and coal fired stations, has about a quarter of the country's retail electricity market. It reported a 72 percent fall in first-half profit last month because of higher costs and tough market conditions.

(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)