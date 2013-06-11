HELSINKI Danish biotech firm Genmab's (GEN.CO) shares tumbled 11 percent on Tuesday after one of its leading shareholders, Meditor European Master Fund, sold its entire stake.

The fund had held more than 5 percent of Genmab shares earlier this month, according to a company fact sheet.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) is Genmab's top shareholder after the U.S. company agreed last year to acquire a 10.7 percent stake in exchange for global license rights to a cancer agent.

Genmab shares were trading at 194.9 crowns by 7:35 a.m. ET.

The company reported an operating profit of 29 million crowns in the three months through March compared with a 44 million loss in the same quarter last year. But it expects an operating loss of 40-90 million crowns in 2013.

