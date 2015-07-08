The logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis is seen at its headquarters in Basel October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

COPENHAGEN Novartis submitted an application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the use of ofatumumab, branded as Arzerra, as maintenance therapy for patients with relapsed chronic lymphocytic leukemia, its co-developer Genmab said.

The application is based on interim results from a Phase III study. Arzerra is already approved in Europe for use in combination with other drugs for some therapies.

(This version of the July 7 story was corrected to clarify that Novartis submitted application, not Genmab.)

(Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)