Medical device maker Hologic Inc (HOLX.O) said it would buy diagnostic test maker Gen-Probe Inc (GPRO.O) for about $3.75 billion in cash, gaining access to its chlamydia and gonorrhea tests and other blood screening products.

The deal comes a year after Gen-Probe put itself up for sale and front-runner Novartis AG NOVN.VX pulled out of the bidding process.

"The $3.7 billion proposed acquisition of Gen-Probe by Hologic looks to be at a full but fair valuation; experience over the last year suggests that a competitive bid is unlikely," Cowen and Co analyst Doug Schenkel said.

Hologic focuses on women's healthcare and makes diagnostic and breast health products and conducts minimally-invasive procedures for women suffering from excessive menstrual bleeding.

Schenkel said if the deal receives anti-trust clearance, the combined company will challenge Qiagen QGEN.DE (QGEN.O) -- the dominant player in the market with screening tests for the human papillomavirus (HPV) that causes cervical cancer.

The Federal Trade Commission had earlier blocked Cytyc, now a part of Hologic, from acquiring Digene, now a part of Qiagen, due to competitive concerns in the HPV business.

"Hologic has been struggling with its Cervista HPV platform. The prospects for Gen-Probe's HPV are widely viewed as superior," Schenkel said.

The acquisition of Gen-Probe will attract investors' attention to the remaining independent companies with molecular diagnostic platforms, including Qiagen and Cepheid (CPHD.O), Oppenheimer & Co analyst David Ferreiro said in a note.

DEAL TERMS

Under the deal, Gen-Probe shareholders will receive $82.75 per share, a 20 percent premium to the stock's Friday close.

The transaction will add about 20 cents per share to Hologic's earnings in the first fiscal year after the deal closes.

The company expects annual cost synergies of about $75 million within three years of the close of the transaction, and about $40 million in the first year.

Hologic expects the deal to close in the second half of the year.

Hologic, which has more than 500 employees in China, said it plans to market Gen-Probe's products including blood tests and sexually transmitted disease tests in both developed and emerging markets.

"Hologic's larger international presence, particularly in China, should help grow Gen-Probe's ex-US businesses," Oppenheimer's Ferreiro said.

Goldman Sachs & Co and Perella Weinberg Partners are acting as financial advisers to Hologic, while Morgan Stanley & Co is advising Gen-Probe.

Gen-Probe also reported better-than-expected first-quarter results, helped by strong sales of its women's health products. Hologic reported second-quarter revenue below market expectations.

Separately, Conceptus Inc CPTS.O said it settled a patent infringement litigation related to Hologic's Adiana Permanent Contraception System.

Under the settlement, Hologic agreed to remove its Adiana system from the market by May 18.

Shares of Gen-Probe, which have lost 16 percent since Novartis pulled out of the race to buy the company, were up 19 percent at $81.80, while those of Hologic fell 10 percent to $19.21 on Monday morning on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)