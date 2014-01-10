KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's Genting Bhd (GENT.KL), Southeast Asia's biggest gaming group, has partnered with three U.S. horse racing associations as it seeks to build a gaming resort in Miami, Florida.

Genting Malaysia Group (GENM.KL), in which Genting Bhd is the largest shareholder with a 47.1 percent stake, signed an agreement with Gulfstream Park Racing Association Inc, the Florida Horsemen's Benevolent & Protective Association Inc and the Florida Thoroughbred Breeders' Association Inc.

"The partnership is the initial step towards enabling Genting Malaysia to create a leisure and entertainment resort, which includes a gaming facility with 2,000 slot machines in Miami," Genting Malaysia said in an announcement to the stock exchange late on Thursday.

Genting last month said it would spend up to $4 billion to develop an unfinished resort on the Las Vegas strip. Earnings from the United States made up 5.4 percent of the company's third-quarter revenue.

