Insurer Genworth Financial Inc (GNW.N) said on Monday it plans to sell its tax and accounting financial adviser unit to California-based Cetera Financial Group as it frees up capital to focus on its core wealth management businesses.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The unit, Genworth Financial Investment Services, will become the fourth independently managed broker-dealer of Cetera, a roughly two-year-old firm which caters to financial advisers and institutions.

"It gives us the opportunity to get a bigger footprint in the accounting market," Cetera Chief Executive Valerie Brown said in an interview.

"It's a challenging time in the marketplace," she said. "Having the capacity and scale supports our value proposition for growth and responsibility."

Cetera, owned by private equity firm Lightyear Capital, already has under its umbrella the broker-dealers Financial Network Investment Corporation, Multi-Financial Securities Corporation and PrimeVest Financial Services. Through these three units, it serves roughly 5,000 financial advisers and more than 700 financial institutions.

Richmond, Virginia-based Genworth said proceeds from the sale of unit, expected to close in about 90 days, will be used for general corporate purposes.

"With the sale of GFIS, Genworth will focus on its core turnkey asset management businesses within Genworth Financial Wealth Management," the firm said in a statement.

Enrique Vasquez, president and chief executive officer of the Genworth unit, will remain head of the firm under Cetera, reporting to Brown.

"Ultimately it all boils down to people, and from my perspective, the culture alignment and values that we come to the business with are so, so similar," Vasquez told Reuters.

The unit, founded in 1981, has about 2,000 independent tax and accounting professionals and financial advisers in its network. It has been a part of Genworth since 1998.

Both Brown and Vasquez said they plan to eventually change the name of the unit, but had not yet decided what to call it.

Genworth's shares closed unchanged at $6.77 on the New York Stock Exchange.

