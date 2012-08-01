Genworth Financial Inc (GNW.N) said that a sale or spin-off of its loss-making mortgage insurance unit were not viable options at this time, sending its shares down 8 percent.

The company has been reviewing options for the unit, which has been struggling with soaring foreclosures and defaults after the housing bubble burst.

Once part of industrial conglomerate General Electric (GE.N), Genworth has been weighed down by losses from underwriting souring mortgages and was forced to pour money into the unit to keep it afloat.

Hedge fund Highfields Capital raised its stake in the insurer in May, and said it expects to discuss options for the mortgage insurance operations and other businesses. Discussions would include a possible sale or spinoff of assets, the hedge fund had said in a filing.

Genworth has used its foreign units, especially its Canadian mortgage insurance business Genworth MI Canada (MIC.TO), as a source of capital in the past.

Long-time Genworth Chief Executive Michael Frazier resigned in May after the insurer pushed back plans to sell a minority stake in its Australian mortgage insurance business through an initial public offering.

The Australian unit's listing would have freed up capital, which shareholders were hoping would be used for a long-awaited share buyback program.

Net operating loss at Genworth's mortgage insurance unit narrowed to $25 million in the second quarter from $255 million in the comparable period last year.

Genworth shares were down 3 percent at $4.88 on Wednesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a year-low of $4.60 earlier in the session.

