Satellite imagery company GeoEye Inc GEOY.O said on Monday it was disappointed that rival DigitalGlobe Inc (DGI.N) has rejected its takeover offer and is considering its options.

Shares of both companies were down in morning trading, with DigitalGlobe off 6 percent.

DigitalGlobe, which has a larger market capitalization than GeoEye, had said on Sunday that GeoEye's hostile $792 million takeover bid substantially undervalued it and its financial prospects.

"We believe, and DigitalGlobe appears to agree, that combining these two companies makes clear strategic sense," GeoEye said in its statement on Monday.

