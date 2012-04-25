Halcón Resources Corp (HK.N) said it will buy GeoResources Inc GEOI.O for about $973.1 million in cash and stock to gain access to liquids plays in the United States.

GeoResources shareholders will receive $20 in cash and 1.932 Halcón Resources shares for each share they own. The offer represents a 23 percent premium to GeoResources stock's Tuesday close of $30.77 on the Nasdaq.

The deal, expected to close in the third quarter, will increase Halcón's estimated proved reserves by over 150 percent. More than two-thirds of the acreage is liquids rich.

Barclays and Mitchell Energy Advisors advised Halcón Resources while Wells Fargo Securities advised GeoResources.

