NEW YORK U.S. commodity trader Gerald Group said on Monday it will sell a stake in a subsidiary to a Chinese copper explorer and producer to boost its balance sheet, the latest sign that plunging metals prices are shaking up the global metals landscape.

The size of the stake was not disclosed, but Pengxin International Mining Co Ltd (600490.SS) will inject equity into Gerald Holdings LLC to provide it access to additional capital as part of a strategic partnership agreement, Gerald Group said.

In a separate statement, Gerald's metals trading arm, Gerald Metals SA, has agreed to supply Pengxin's copper producer subsidiary, Shanghai Pengxin Investment Co Ltd, with copper and cobalt concentrate as it aims to boost output.

Gerald Group Chief Executive Officer and President Craig Dean said combining his company's experience in sourcing and marketing copper and cobalt with Pengxin's expansion plans was a "win-win".

The deals come as the prolonged rout in prices of aluminum, copper, steel and iron ore continue to roil merchants and producers amid concerns about faltering growth in China, the world's top consumer.

Last year, Gerald's bigger rivals, Noble Group Ltd (NOBG.SI) and Glencore Plc (GLEN.L) were hit particularly hard by the unprecedented plunge in aluminum premiums. Noble quit zinc, lead and copper trading.

The move comes almost two years after a major expansion into iron ore and steel and metals warehousing with the takeover of RBRG Trading Limited, previously known as Metalloyd.

Pengxin Shanghai is expected to increase annual copper cathode production by an undisclosed amount and produce as much as 7,000 tonnes of cobalt metal annually when the expansion is completed, Gerald said on Monday.

Gerald has annual turnover of $10 billion with offices in Stamford, Singapore, Shanghai, and Switzerland.

Pengxin is listed in Shanghai and operates as a mining exploration company which acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties, primarily related to copper and cobalt, it said.

