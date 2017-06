BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in an interview to be broadcast later on Friday that Standard & Poor's downgrade of Spain's sovereign debt makes an already critical situation for that country "even more critical".

Schaeuble was also quoted as telling Germany's WDR radio, in a brief preview of an interview to be aired in full at 1730 GMT, that Spain's situation had not deteriorated in objective terms.

