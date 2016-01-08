DUESSELDORF, Germany The police chief of Cologne has been relieved of his duties following criticism of his handling of violent clashes in the city on New Year's Eve, a state government source told Reuters.

The police chief Wolfgang Albers, 60, was informed by the state interior minister Ralf Jaeger that he would be given early retirement, the source said. An announcement is expected later on Friday.

Police have said that roughly a thousand men of foreign descent mugged, threatened and assaulted women in the city center on New Year's Eve. The incident has raised pressure on local police, the state government and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

