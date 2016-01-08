BRUSSELS The chairman of European Union summits Donald Tusk has not received any request from Slovakia for an extraordinary EU summit devoted to a wave of New Year's Eve attacks on women in Germany, and has no intention of calling one, a spokesman said.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Friday he would ask for an extraordinary summit of European Union leaders on the issue. Slovakia holds elections in March.

"At this stage we have not received a request for a special summit," a spokesman for Tusk said.

"President Tusk does not foresee and has no intentions of calling a special summit at this stage. The next European Council is on 18-19 February," the spokesman said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has promised to respond decisively to the assaults in Cologne and elsewhere in Germany, which have stoked a fierce debate about her refugee policies after officials said asylum seekers were among the attackers.

