BERLIN Germany's federal government is against individual states and cities banning cars with diesel engines to reduce pollution, a transport ministry spokesman said on Wednesday following reports that local authorities in Munich are considering such a step.

"Driving bans are the wrong political approach," a transport ministry spokesman said during a regular news conference.

Munich's mayor told a newspaper on Wednesday that the city, home to German carmaker BMW, is considering banning diesel vehicles because of "shocking" nitrogen oxides emissions in the Bavarian capital.

