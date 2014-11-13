'Latin Lover' Tops 'The Circle,' 'Fate of the Furious' Rides to Third Straight No. 1
LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - It has become a familiar story -- "The Fate of the Furious" is, once again, the box office champ.
BERLIN A private plane carrying U2 frontman Bono lost its rear hatch while approaching Berlin, but the pilot managed to touch down safely and the Irish rock star was never in danger, airport authorities said on Thursday.
The hatch, 80-centimetre by 100-centimetre (32-inch by 40-inch) in size, fell from the sky somewhere close to Schoenefeld airport, located on the southeastern outskirts of the German capital, the airport spokesman said.
It was unclear why the hatch broke off and German authorities were investigating the incident which took place on Wednesday, he said. The aircraft was carrying five passengers and two crew members.
The Learjet, which came from Dublin, was never in danger of crashing and landed safely, the spokesman added. Bono, 54, came to Berlin to meet German Development Minister Gerd Mueller and to attend an award ceremony on Thursday evening.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Dominic Evans)
LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - It has become a familiar story -- "The Fate of the Furious" is, once again, the box office champ.
NEW YORK Al Pacino was considered too short, Marlon Brando was required to do a screen test, and director Francis Ford Coppola was almost fired.