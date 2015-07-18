President of the German federal reserve (Deutsche Bundesbank) Jens Weidmann poses next to a logo of the euro, during an open day of the Bundesbank in Frankfurt July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN The Bundesbank denied a magazine report on Saturday that said the central bank, which has traditionally supported wage restraint, believed some pay hikes agreed in Germany were too low given the country's solid economic performance.

Der Spiegel cited an unnamed source at the Bundesbank as saying wage deals below 3 percent in Europe's largest economy were not appropriate because both the economic situation and robust labor market were favorable.

But a spokesman for the Bundesbank said it was "a false report that we emphatically reject".

German inflation has been persistently low and keeps falling short of the European Central Bank's medium-term target for the euro zone as a whole of just below 2 percent. Der Spiegel noted higher wage increases could help increase price pressures.

In southwestern Germany, retail workers agreed earlier this month to a retroactive pay rise of 2.5 percent from July 1 and a further 2.0 percent from April 2016, with employers saying the deal was likely to serve as a template for retail workers throughout Germany.

But higher increases have been agreed elsewhere.

In February metal and engineering sector workers secured a 3.4 percent hike, while in March chemical workers struck a deal for a 2.8 percent raise. Earlier this month workers at Deutsche Bahn [DBN.UL] agreed to a 5.1 percent pay rise in two stages.

All of those deals were well above Germany's inflation rate, which was at 0.9 percent in 2014 and has since fallen to 0.3 percent, according to the latest monthly data for June.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by David Holmes)