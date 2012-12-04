BERLIN German new car sales could fall to the second-lowest level in more than two decades next year, industry association VDA said on Tuesday, as demand is hurt by the euro zone debt crisis.

New auto registrations in Europe's largest economy may shrink about 3.2 percent to around 3 million cars in 2013 from an estimated 3.1 million this year, the VDA said at a press conference in Berlin.

That would be the second-worst annual result since 1991 after a low of 2.92 million in 2010 when registrations of new vehicles plunged 23.4 percent after scrappage incentives introduced to support them ended, VDA statistics showed.

"We must brace for the difficult situation in the euro zone to persist in 2013," VDA president Matthias Wissmann said. "That's why we're keeping to a subdued forecast."

Germany has been holding up relatively well, given its largely resilient labor market and higher consumer confidence, while car markets in structurally weak southern European economies continue to suffer from budget cuts, tax hikes and joblessness.

The French car market will tumble 13-15 percent this year, industry association CCFA said on Monday, reporting new car registrations plunged 19.2 percent in November.

By comparison, sales of new cars in Germany fell only 3 percent in November to 260,000 vehicles, extending the year-to-date decline to 2 percent or 2.88 million, VDA said on Tuesday.

Production of vehicles in Europe's largest economy may rise 1 percent to over 5.4 million next year while exports may remain broadly unchanged at 4.15 million units, VDA said.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)