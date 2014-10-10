German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) greets China's Prime Minister Li Keqiang during a welcome ceremony at the Chancellery in Berlin October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel urged China on Friday to ensure fair access for German firms to Chinese markets as well as greater freedom for media and respect for human rights.

"I pointed out that we can imagine Chinese companies in Germany just as well as German companies in China and we also spoke about fair market access conditions both on the Chinese market and for Chinese companies on the German market," Merkel told a joint news conference with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

"Of course I also made clear that for Germany, fair conditions for open tenders, market access, patents, journalism and human rights are very important."

Li said China was ready to ease access to markets.

