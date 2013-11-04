An honour guard is reflected in the window of the chancellery as German Chancellor Angela Merkel walks through the entrance hallway to welcome Benin's President Boni Yayi in Berlin October 23, 2006. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

BERLIN Germany's Social Democrats (SPD), in talks with Angela Merkel's conservatives to form a coalition government, will back European Union plans to prop up carbon prices by 'backloading' permits, party sources told Reuters.

The plan has been stalled for months partly because Berlin has withheld backing due to differences within Merkel's outgoing center-right government.

But since her September election, there were signs that a possible 'grand coalition' between her conservatives and the SPD may embrace backloading.

Coalition talks are in progress and likely to take several more weeks.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Sarah Marsh)