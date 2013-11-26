Japan avalanche kills seven high school students, teacher
TOKYO An avalanche in central Japan on Monday killed seven high school students and a teacher who were among a group of almost 50 on mountain climbing training, police said.
BERLIN The latest version of a German coalition deal between Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) has dropped any mention of a fund aimed at making utilities bear more of the costs of a nuclear shutdown.
The parties are in the final stages of talks and aim to have agreed a coalition deal in place on Wednesday.
The SPD had wanted to make firms pay more for the dismantling of nuclear power plants and protect taxpayers from billions of euros in related costs. Earlier this month, the idea seemed to have won backing from conservatives.
Utilities E.ON, RWE, Vattenfall and EnBW have put aside 30 billion euros in provisions but concerns persist that this may be insufficient to pay for the dismantling of plants and storage of atomic waste.
(Reporting by Markuks Wacket; Writing by Madeline Chambers)
CARAPONGO, Peru On the outskirts of Lima, hundreds of householders salvage scant belongings in what is left of their homes after the Rimac River burst its banks in recent weeks amid Peru's worst flooding disaster in decades.
BRUSSELS A majority of EU countries voted on Monday against allowing two new genetically modified crops to be grown in Europe, batting the contentious decision on GM cultivation in Europe back to the EU executive, according to two sources.