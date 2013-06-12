Jens Weidmann, President of Germany's federal reserve bank Bundesbank addresses the media during the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

KARLSRUHE, Germany Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann told Germany's Constitutional Court on Wednesday he would favor imposing further limits on the European Central Bank's mandate due to possible risks to stability.

In a hearing into the legality of the ECB's bond-buying program, Constitutional Court President Andreas Vosskuhle asked whether further regulating the ECB's mandate via German "constitutional directives" would be "a sensible strategy".

Weidmann replied:

"The decision I made relating to OMT signals that I am ready to limit the room for maneuver because otherwise I am concerned that, in the end, long-term problems could be the result of using the scope we have and .. risks to stability.

"I think you face the problem of formalizing this fencing-in in a way that is possible to implement," he said.

