Nokia plans to sell its undersea cables division: sources
PARIS Finland's Nokia plans to sell its undersea cables unit, a business that underpins the global Internet, two union sources and a French government source told Reuters.
BERLIN The German Bundestag lower house of parliament is trying to repair its computer system after a hacking attack but there are no indications yet that hackers accessed information, a parliamentary spokeswoman said on Saturday.
The Bundestag is analyzing what happened and experts from the Bundestag administration and the BSI (the German Federal Office for Information Security) are working to repair the system, the spokeswoman said.
On Friday a German media report said that unknown hackers had been attempting to access the Bundestag's internal data network for several days.
SAN FRANCISCO Facebook Inc will hire 3,000 more people over the next year to speed up the removal of videos showing murder, suicide and other violent acts, in its most dramatic move yet to combat the biggest threat to its valuable public image.