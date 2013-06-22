BERLIN Germany's net new borrowing should drop to 6.2 billion euros ($8 billion) next year, its lowest level in 40 years, and the federal government could even achieve a small budget surplus in 2015, a cabinet source told Reuters on Saturday.

The federal surplus of 200 million euros in 2015 should rise to nearly 10 billion euros in 2017, allowing Europe's largest economy to start paying down its debt, the source said. Berlin said in May it had a chance of taking on no new debt from 2015.

The figures underscore just how strong Germany's finances are compared to those of its European partners who continue to struggle with a crippling debt crisis.

A solid labor market has helped German tax revenue rise while Germany's safe-haven status has seen interest rates sink to record lows, making it cheaper for the government to borrow.

The government expects to spend just 29 billion euros next year on servicing its debt, compared with around 40 billion euros a decade ago.

The source said Germany will raise its borrowing by 8 billion euros this year to finance a fund to help repair damage caused by the worst flooding in a decade. It had previously targeted 17.1 billion euros of new debt.

The cabinet will decide on a supplementary budget on Monday, the source said.

Germany has agreed the financing of an 8 billion euro fund, with both the federal government and states footing the bill, the finance ministry said last week.

The federal government is raising the full amount for the so-called "reconstruction aid" fund at the outset because of initial disagreement with the states on how the 16 regions would contribute their share of the cost. ($1 = 0.7612 euros)

(Reporting By Matthias Sobolewski, Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Toby Chopra)