BERLIN Germany plans to issue 5 billion euros ($5.63 billion) less debt in the third quarter than originally planned, the finance agency said on Tuesday, after tax receipts soared in the first five months of the year.

Federal tax revenues rose 8.5 percent to 101 billion euros year on year between January and May as workers in Europe's largest economy benefit from high employment and rising wages.

The finance agency said that, with the government not needing to borrow as much money as expected to hit its budget target, it would issue 2 billion euros less in two-year Schatz notes than it had planned in December.

It will also cancel two planned new issues of 12-month Bubills with a volume of 1.5 billion euros each that would have matured in August and September 2016.

"With the curtailment of the planned issue volume in 2015, we're taking the development of the federal budget's refinancing requirements as well as its special assets into account," said Joerg Mueller, spokesman for the finance agency.

Germany, which met its goal of balancing its budget one year ahead of schedule in 2014, raised its tax revenue estimates for this year by about 1 percent in May.

The finance agency said the changes to its third-quarter issue calendar would reduce the overall amount of debt it would issue this year to 180.5 billion euros from 185.5 billion, excluding inflation-linked bonds.

It confirmed plans to issue between 10 and 14 billion euros in inflation-linked debt this year.

Mueller said the debt calendar could be further adjusted this year. The fourth quarter calendar will be published in late September.

The agency said demand for German government debt and issues of this had been very good this year, with the average bid-to-cover ratio, which shows demand relative to bonds allotted, standing at 1.7.

