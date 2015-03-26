Wall St. modestly higher as Apple leads tech stocks' gains
U.S. stocks were modestly higher in early afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite eking out another record high, helped by an Apple-led rise in technology stocks.
BERLIN Germany's panel of economic advisers raised their annual growth forecast for the German economy on Thursday to 1.8 percent for this year from its previous estimate of 1.0 percent, citing cheaper oil and a weaker euro.
"The oil price has fallen significantly since October 2014, which lifted households real income and improved consumption expenditure. At the same time German exports are stimulated by the devaluation of the euro," the advisers said in a statement.
The panel, which is traditionally known as the 'wisemen' but now includes one woman, said the positive economic effects of the European Central Bank's (ECB) loose monetary policy were only one side of the medal.
"The brighter outlook should not blind us to the fact that the ECB's measures are associated with significant risks, especially for financial stability, and they cannot replace necessary structural reforms," they said.
NEW YORK Active stock fund managers around the world are holding the lowest percentage of Apple Inc shares in their portfolios when compared to the iPhone maker's overall weighting in indexes, even as the shares hit record highs, according to a research note by investment bank UBS late Monday.