Wall Street slips as energy, financials lose ground
U.S. stocks inched lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating slightly from a record, as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
BERLIN Markus Kerber, managing director of Germany's BDI industry association, said on Tuesday he did not expect a swift change in the European Central Bank's monetary policy, adding that an increase in the inflation rate was no reason for a shift.
The current inflation indicators alone "are not yet, in my view, a sufficient pointer to a change in European interest rates," Kerber told a news conference.
A pick-up in inflation, both in Germany and the euro zone, has prompted fresh calls from German economists for the ECB to raise interest rates and scale back its monetary stimulus.
WASHINGTON U.S. consumer spending recorded its biggest increase in four months in April and monthly inflation rebounded, pointing to firming domestic demand that could allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next month.