FRANKFURT There is great uncertainty about Germany's economic outlook, the Bundesbank said in its monthly report on Monday, saying it expects Europe's powerhouse to have grown moderately in the second quarter despite growing headwinds from the debt crisis.

Europe's largest economy has so far remained largely immune to the euro zone's woes and helped the bloc avoid recession at the start of the year, but recent data have painted a mixed picture.

"The outlook for further economic development is marked by great uncertainty," the Bundesbank said, adding that German companies had scaled back their business expectations in June despite rising order intake in April and May.

Germany's Ifo business sentiment indicator fell for the second straight month in June to its lowest level in more than two years. July's Ifo index is due next Wednesday.

The Bundesbank said it expected moderate second quarter growth thanks to positive developments in the construction and service sectors and a rebound in exports and imports, while higher wages and rising employment helped consumer sentiment.

Germany's finance ministry said on Friday growth likely slowed in the second quarter and would probably remain moderate for the rest of the year.

The Bundesbank also said that no current euro zone country would be better off using any other currency.

(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen)