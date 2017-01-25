German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel gives an economic outlook for 2017 in Berlin, Germany, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday he expects the upswing in Europe's biggest economy to continue this year, albeit at a slightly slower rate, and that uncertainties linked to Brexit and future U.S. policies have increased.

He told German companies to seize any trade opportunities in China and Asia and that keeping the economy open was the right way to create more jobs and growth.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Michael Nienaber; Writing by Madeline Chambers)