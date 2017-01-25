Dollar firms against sterling, euro amid political uncertainties
TOKYO The dollar firmed on Tuesday, taking back ground against the euro and sterling which were pressured by political uncertainties in the UK and eurozone.
BERLIN German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday he expects the upswing in Europe's biggest economy to continue this year, albeit at a slightly slower rate, and that uncertainties linked to Brexit and future U.S. policies have increased.
He told German companies to seize any trade opportunities in China and Asia and that keeping the economy open was the right way to create more jobs and growth.
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Michael Nienaber; Writing by Madeline Chambers)
FRANKFURT Euro zone growth may be improving but inflation remains subdued and still requires substantial stimulus, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday, tempering expectations for the bank's June 8 policy meeting.