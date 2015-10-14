Apple, tech lift Wall Street as Nasdaq sets record
Wall Street climbed on Monday, boosted by gains in Apple and other big tech stocks that more than offset weak economic data and pushed the Nasdaq Composite to another record high.
BERLIN German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday that increased government spending for refugees would work like a stimulus package for Europe's biggest economy.
"When it comes to refugees, the billions of euros we are planning to invest in education, kindergartens and schools will of course have an effect like a small stimulus package," Gabriel told reporters in Berlin.
"But this will play a role rather next year than this year," he said, adding that the increased spending for refugees was an investment in the future of the country when taking Germany's challenge of an aging society into account.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)
WASHINGTON U.S. factory activity slowed in April while consumer spending was unchanged in March and a key inflation measure recorded its first monthly drop since 2001, but economists still expect an interest rate increase in June as the labor market tightens.