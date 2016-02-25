BERLIN German consumer morale improved going into March with shoppers feeling increasingly upbeat about their future income, a survey showed on Wednesday, in a sign that private consumption will continue to drive growth in Europe's largest economy.

The consumer sentiment reading of the GfK market research group, which is based on a survey of 2,000 Germans, rose to 9.5 heading into March. That beat the Reuters consensus forecast for a drop to 9.3 from 9.4 in February.

"Despite the latent terror threat, the heated debate on limiting the refugee influx and the increasing nervousness on stock markets, consumers expect the German economy to grow by nearly 2 percent this year," GfK analyst Rolf Buerkl said.

The German economy expanded by 1.7 percent in 2015, its strongest rate in four years, driven by robust private consumption and higher state spending on refugees. It is expected to grow by around the same amount this year.

Record-high employment, rising real wages, rock-bottom interest rates and falling car fuel costs are giving a strong boost to consumers' purchasing power.

The GfK survey showed that consumers felt more upbeat about their earnings for the next 12 months, with the sub-index for income expectations surging by nearly 10 points to 56.7. The willingness to buy remained unchanged at relatively high levels.

"An important factor for this optimistic assessment is the excellent shape of the German labour market," Buerkl noted, adding most consumers could expect another pay hike this year.

German real wages rose by 2.5 percent in 2015, the strongest rate in more than 20 years, due to record-low inflation and solid wage deals by companies and unions.

