General view at the plant of German steel company Salzgitter AG in Salzgitter, Lower Saxony on March 17, 2015. Salzgitter AG will present their results at their annual news conference on March 27, 2015. Picture taken March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN German economic growth likely slowed slightly in the first quarter of this year, the economy ministry said on Wednesday, but it expects the upturn to continue at a moderate pace.

"The high rate of growth at the end of last year will likely not be achieved though," the ministry said in its monthly report.

The German economy grew 0.7 percent on the quarter between October and December last year.

