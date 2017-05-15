The skyline of the banking district is pictured in Frankfurt, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN Germany's economy is expected to grow robustly, the Economy Ministry said in its monthly report on Monday, with public and private consumption continuing to increase strongly and moderate export growth expected.

Solid expansion of 0.6 percent in the first quarter was reflected in employment levels, with new jobs being created in almost all sectors of the economy. The ministry expected seasonally adjusted unemployment to continue to fall in the coming three months.

"The German economy started the current year well," the ministry said in a statement. "The upturn in the German economy should continue at a solid pace in the coming months. All indicators are at a high level."

Global growth has been reviving so far this year, the ministry said, and will be stronger than last year, with indicators pointing broadly to moderate growth in German exports.

(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Michelle Martin)