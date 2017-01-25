Dollar firms against sterling, euro amid political uncertainties
TOKYO The dollar firmed on Tuesday, taking back ground against the euro and sterling which were pressured by political uncertainties in the UK and eurozone.
MUNICH There has been no effect so far on German business sentiment from the first few days in office of U.S. President Donald Trump, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said on Wednesday.
He said German firms were waiting for actions from Trump, not just words and nothing has yet been decided on protectionist measures.
"There is no Trump effect seen in this numbers as export expectations have risen, even in the car industry," said Wohlrabe.
Trump has warned German car companies such as BMW (BMWG.DE) that he plans to impose a border tax of 35 percent on vehicles imported to the U.S. market.
Ifo was sticking to its forecast that the German economy would grow by 1.5 percent this year despite an unexpected fall in the business morale index in January.
FRANKFURT Euro zone growth may be improving but inflation remains subdued and still requires substantial stimulus, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday, tempering expectations for the bank's June 8 policy meeting.