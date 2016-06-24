Time up on Trump trade, hedge funds look abroad
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
BERLIN The short-term impact of a British vote to leave the European Union on the German economy should not give cause for worry, Ifo Economist Klaus Wohlrabe said on Friday, adding he saw no need to revise the forecast for German economic growth this year.
"There is no reason at present to change our economic forecasts for 2016," Wohlrabe told Reuters.
"A re-evaluation of the 2017 forecasts will only be possible in 2-3 months at the earliest once the next political decisions have been made," he added.
Ifo currently expects Europe's largest economy to grow by 1.8 percent this year and 1.6 percent in 2017.
Wohlrabe added that he did not believe that the Ifo expectations index for June was too optimistic and did not see any sign that the current conditions index would change much in July.
(Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Michael Nienaber)
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
WASHINGTON The Trump administration on Thursday set the clock ticking toward a mid-August start of renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico to try to win better terms for U.S. workers and manufacturers.